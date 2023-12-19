“Our stock will skyrocket” – Prajanchai aims to ‘write history’ with teammate Tawanchai at ONE Friday Fights 46

December 22 is a huge night for teammates Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Tawanchai, who hope to return home with more joy just before the festive season.

Both men find themselves in high-stakes world championship contests to close out their 2023 campaigns with a bang.

For Prajanchai, he finally has the fight that he has been chasing down throughout this year as he looks to unify the strawweight Muay Thai crown in a rematch with reigning champion Joseph Lasiri.

Tawanchai, on the other hand, will compete in the main event of the evening at ONE Friday Fights 46, where he looks to defend his featherweight Muay Thai crown against former pound-for-pound number one Superbon Singha Mawynn.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Prajanchai, the interim strawweight world champion, spoke about both he and his teammate achieving greatness on the same night:

“We can write history and we can [be like] the sun and moon and become world champions simultaneously. And our stock will skyrocket.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Prajanchai wants to rule over a division

While his teammate Tawanchai has long been established as the world champion at featherweight, Prajanchai is looking to remove any doubt this Friday night inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The former champion suffered a shock loss in his first encounter with Lasiri last year, but he has put the work in to secure this rematch. Becoming the interim champion with a devastating knockout over Sam-A earlier this year, he has left no stone unturned on his journey back to the top.

Unifying the belts and reclaiming control over the strawweight division has been his main source of motivation. Now, the time for talking is over with fight night just around the corner.