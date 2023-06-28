Prajanchai reveals what went wrong in his first fight with Joseph Lasiri

Prajanchai PK Saenchai admits his painful defeat to Joseph Lasiri has left a lingering bad taste in his mouth. After all, the Thai wrecking ball wasn’t at his best at the time, and believes he could have performed so much better than he did.

After blasting his compatriot Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to become the interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE Friday Fights 22 last weekend, Prajanchai recalled that haunting loss and shared why things did not go his way while talking to The MMA Superfan:

“Yes, I would say in that fight, I had a little trouble with weight and also hydration,” the 28-year-old said during his post-event interview. “That made me enter the ring not at 100 percent. The timing and stuff, I also made some mistakes. That’s why I got a major injury there.”

Watch Prajanchai's full interview:

The mighty Prajanchai entered as the overwhelming favorite in what was supposed to be his first world title defense against the underdog Lasiri at ONE 157 last year. However, it was evident as soon as the bell rang that the PK Saenchai standout didn’t look like his usual dominant self.

Prajanchai got off to a slow start and dug himself a hole he could not recover from. ‘The Hurricane’, for his part, put on the best performance of his career, beating the champion in his own game with sheer volume and well-chained punch and kick combinations.

By the end of round three, a battered Prajanchai was unable to leave his stool and surrendered his crown to Lasiri.

The Thai megastar has recorded back-to-back wins since, including that highlight reel-worthy KO of Sam-A to secure himself a second date with Lasiri.

Only this time around, Prajanchai promises to bring his A-game and take away that bitter taste of defeat once and for all.

Prajanchai’s masterful performance at ONE Friday Fights 22 is available for replay on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.

