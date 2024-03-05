“I won’t look for it” – Jonathan Di Bella says he will zero in on a KO against Prajanchai only if opportunity unfolds

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is not ruling out a knockout finish in his scheduled title fight next month, but said he will only go for it if the opportunity presents itself.

The 27-year-old Canadian-Italian champion will defend his world title at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in an all-champion clash against the division’s Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK Saenchai. It will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing standout said he is prepared for wherever his showdown with Prajanchai will go but a KO is something he is looking at and will not hesitate to go for if put in position to do so.

The Quebec native said:

“We’ll see [about a knockout]. I don’t really like talking much before a fight or yeah. I’ll do my actions in the ring. But yeah, you never know, you never know. We’ll see on the fight that night. We’ll see how the fight goes. I won’t look for it, but if it happens, it happens.”

Watch the interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella was last in action in October last year, when he made a first successful defense of his world title over Australia-Thai challenger Danial Williams by unanimous decision.

For his part, Prajanchai, 29, unified the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title belts back in December when he knocked out former divisional king Joseph Lasiri in the opening round of their title clash.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be headlined by the interim featherweight kickboxing world championship fight between top contenders Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian.

To watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship’s official website.

Jonathan Di Bella has MMA and Muay Thai dreams as well

Apart from doing his thing in kickboxing, ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella looks to compete in the multi-faceted sport of MMA and Muay Thai down the line.

However, he said he will first work on becoming the best in the kickboxing lane before starting to compete in other disciplines.

Jonathan Di Bella shared this during the post-event press conference for ONE Fight Night 15 back in October, where he successfully defended his world title.

He said:

“Maybe, yeah. I was thinking about it. But I want to be one of the best pound-for-pound kickboxers and that’s my goal.”

Check out what he had to say below:

Jonathan Di Bella became ONE world champion in his promotional debut in October 2022, defeating Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian by unanimous decision for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.