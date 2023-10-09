WATCH: The best highlights from Jonathan Di Bella’s clinical beatdown of Danial Williams

Jonathan Di Bella made a successful defense of his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, October 6. The Italian-Canadian world champion's clinical precision dismantled every aspect of the Thai-Aussie's game, earning the former a unanimous decision win.

ONE Championship posted a highlight video of the bout on YouTube:

"Relive Jonathan Di Bella’s thrilling ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title defense against Danial Williams from ONE Fight Night 15!"

Jonathan Di Bella utilized his length and peppered Williams with straight punches and hard roundhouse kicks from the outside. Although 'Mini T' had his moments in the bout, the undefeated world champion had more.

In the opening round, Di Bella connected with a nifty left high kick that nearly put Williams down. From there, Di Bella's perfectly executed gameplan, squeaky-clean technique and timely counters disrupted the forward-pressure of 'Mini T'.

Williams, to his credit, took everything Di Bella through like a warrior and even managed to inflict some damage with his leg kicks.

Ultimately, it wasn't enough to realize his dream of finally becoming a world champion, as he suffered his second consecutive world championship loss in the span of several months. Williams moved up 10 pounds to challenge ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in March 2023. He lost via a 3rd round TKO.

As for Jonathan Di Bella, he vowed to be more active and threw down the gauntlet to challenge anyone willing to face him for the belt. The 27-year-old world champion improved his ONE Championship record to 2-0 and his overall pro record to 12-0.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to watch back in its entirety for free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.