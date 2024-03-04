Marat Grigorian shifting through his gears at Hemmers Gym Dubai ahead of interim title shot vs Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 58

Second-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian has been putting in some great work ahead of his return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 5.

The veteran striker is set to compete for the second time in 2024 when he comes back at ONE Friday Fights 58 in a huge clash with his former foe, Superbon Singha Mawynn.

They will meet in a rematch of their meeting at ONE X showdown in 2022, where Superbon took the win via decision. However, on this occasion, the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship is on the line.

Having also faced each other once before they both arrived in ONE Championship, the two elite strikers are tied at one win each, with the decider coming up in the weeks ahead.

To prepare for the contest, Grigorian has been putting in some time with the iconic Hemmers Gym Team out in Dubai in recent weeks.

With former two-weight GLORY and UFC champion Alex Pereira also in attendance, Grigorian looks to be in very good hands before attempting to secure revenge in Bangkok.

Check out the full video below:

Marat Grigorian looks to make a statement at ONE Friday Fights 58

At ONE Fight Night 13, Marat Grigorian came up short in his bid to dethrone the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Chingiz Allazov.

With Allazov still in possession of the title, Grigorian knew that he would need a few big victories in order to work his way back to a rematch with the pound-for-pound number one.

His third-round knockout over longtime rival Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in Japan at ONE 165 was the first big hurdle in getting back to the top of the division.

Defeating Superbon to claim the interim title will leave no doubt that Grigorian is deserving of a rematch as he attempts to secure the gold.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April 5 from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.