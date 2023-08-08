WATCH: ONE Fight Night 13’s insane highlights from Bangkok

ONE Fight Night 13, which took place on August 4, more than lived up to its hype, with Chingiz Allazov and Mikey Musumeci keeping their stronghold as titular world champions in their respective categories.

The event marked ONE Championship’s 13th consecutive installment of fights, which was broadcast live from inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on Amazon Prime Video.

In addition to the two world title fights in the lineup, some of the biggest attractions included a kickboxing battle between reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Georgian power striker Davit Kiria, a big heavyweight MMA scrum between BJJ legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida and ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane, and the return of former ONE bantamweight world titleholder ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker opposite South Korea’s Kim Jae Woong.

Each bout brought its own level of uniqueness and fair share of entertainment for the fans. But some victories stood out more than others this year.

Allazov put on a masterclass to retain the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against old rival Marat Grigorian in the main event. Musumeci also defended his throne when he submitted Jarred Brooks with a modified armbar to retain the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

Tawanchai’s clinical performance against Kiria, for instance, broke headlines after he obliterated Kiria’s arm with a monstrous kick KO in the third round. The finish marked his second straight victory by way of bone breakage, after scoring his first leg kick KO against Jamal Yusupov in February.

Another fan favorite included John Lineker’s buzzer-beater finish over Kim Jae Woong. On the verge of suffering his second loss, Lineker returned to life in dramatic fashion with a perfectly executed left hook to knock out his rival with just four seconds left in the last round. The victory marked his first win following his world title loss to Fabricio Andrade in February 2023.

Some honorable mentions include Oumar Kane’s gritty victory over ‘Buchecha', Elias Mahmoudi’s quick TKO finish over Edgar Tabares in Muay Thai, and a submission win for Tye Ruotolo against Dagi Arslanaliev.

Relive some of the most insane highlights from ONE Fight Night 13 below: