John Lineker eyes rematch with Fabricio Andrade, breaks down KO sequence against Kim Jae Woong

Former ONE bantamweight world champion and current No.1-ranked bantamweight MMA contender ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker found himself in a tough out against dangerous South Korean star ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong recently.

Lineker and Kim went to war at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video last Friday, but it was the Brazilian veteran who ended up with the technical knockout victory after a gruelling back-and-forth affair.

With just four seconds left on the clock, Lineker’s unbridled knockout power shone through, as a punch sent Kim crashing on the seat of his pants. Follow up shots then forced referee Herb Dean to call a halt to the contest.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch Chilson in the ring, Lineker talked fans through what he was feeling at that moment, and if he knew time was almost up before he landed the finishing blow.

‘Hands of Stone’ said:

“My [coach] was telling me ‘Believe it, believe it. You’re a champion!’ So yeah, the knockout came.”

What’s next for Lineker?

Filipino top contender Stephen Loman is a possibility. However, if it were up to the 33-year-old former bantamweight king, he’s looking at none-other-than a rematch with reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade.

Lineker added:

“Of course, I’m here for that and I’m here to get back what is mine.”

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.