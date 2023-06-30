Prajanchai says he’s living the dream fighting in ONE Championship

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is living his dream as a member of the ONE Championship roster.

The Thai legend secured one of the biggest wins of his storied career at ONE Friday Fights 22 earlier this month, finishing Sam-A Gaiyanghadao via a second-round knockout to capture the interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

With 26 pounds of gold around his waist and a contract with the world’s biggest combat sports promotion, Prajanchai is living his dream, and the dream of countless others who hope to be in his position one day:

“Just to be in ONE Championship is like a dream, and also a lot of other people’s dreams.”

Watch the full interview below:

With his interim world title win, Prajanchai now finds himself on a collision course with reigning ONE strawweight world champion Joseph Lasiri. Of course, both men are quite familiar with one another, having squared off in the ONE 157 headliner a little more than a year ago. On that night, ‘The Hurricane’ scored the biggest win of his career, taking Prajanchai’s strawweight world title after three rounds of one-sided action.

Prajanchai is determined to even the score by running it back with the only man to beat him inside the circle thus far. When and where that fight takes place is yet to be determined, but if Prajanchai gets his way, there will be a minimal delay in getting Joseph Lasiri back inside the circle for a highly anticipated rematch.

The Patrick McCorry Sports Show @Patrick_McCorry Prajanchai is the NEW Interim Strawweight Muay Thai Champion of the world! Prajanchai is the NEW Interim Strawweight Muay Thai Champion of the world! https://t.co/Sfso5CW4lr

