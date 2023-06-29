Prajanchai thanks supporters for ‘historical’ KO victory over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao

Prajanchai PK Saenchai isn’t lost on the importance of his world title win over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao this past week at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Not only did Prajanchai claim the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title, but he knocked out a fighter considered to be among the greatest Muay Thai artists to have ever lived.

Prajanchai already owns two wins against Sam-A under the ONE Championship banner, but he said in his post-fight interview that the second one was something special.

During his media scrum, Prajanchai also gave thanks to those who supported him, as well as ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, for the opportunity given to him.

“I would like to thank my gym, and I would like to thank Khun Chatri [Sityodtong]. I would like to thank my fans, both of who watched at home and also came to the stadium. This fight has been historical for me. I’m very happy to be a part of this.”

Prajanchai made his ONE Championship debut in July 2021 and was immediately matched up against Sam-A in their Singapore meeting.

Despite making his first appearance on the global stage, Prajanchai took the opportunity and ran with it. The Bangkok-based fighter came away with a majority decision win to snatch the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title from the Thai legend.

Although he immediately lost the belt to Joseph Lasiri in his first world title defense in May 2022, Prajanchai came back up with a dominant unanimous decision win against Kompetch Fairtex at ONE Friday Fights 1.

His win over Kompetch led Prajanchai to compete for interim gold against his old foe.

After a brief back and forth in the first, Prajanchai pushed the pace in the second and knocked Sam-A down twice. The first one was caused by a swift straight left, while the second looked like the stuff of legends.

Prajanchai knew he had Sam-A in his pocket and unleashed a flurry of punches that ultimately planted the former two-division and two-sport world champion.

Watch Prajanchai's interview below:

