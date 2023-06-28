Prajanchai apologized to legend Sam-A after knocking him out cold

It’s not uncommon for fighters to show respect to their opponents after bouts, and that also includes apologizing to them straight up for the bodily harm they’ve just caused.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai did such an act when he faced and knocked out the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE Friday Fights this past week at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The two rivals engaged in an absolute classic inside the storied arena, and it was Prajanchai who came away with the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title.

After the bout, Prajanchai took his opportunity to apologize to Sam-A during his interview with the South China Morning Post.

“Of course, the first second when he fell down, I felt happy because I won by KO, but as the person who’s much younger than him, I would like to say sorry about this to both him and his family.”

Prajanchai sent Sam-A to the mat twice in Round 2, with the second one ultimately ending the contest. Things, however, looked scary for the Thai legend as he fell face-first to the canvas.

Sam-A, 39, is 11 years older than Prajanchai which is why the 28-year-old star expressed so much concern for his foe.

Nevertheless, Sam-A looked alright following the contest.

The former two-sport and two-division ONE world champion shared on his Instagram account that he’s perfectly fine and he’ll come back stronger following the loss.

“Thank you so much to everyone who supports me. I will come back to stronger soon 💯💯💯.”

Prajanchai, meanwhile, is now set for a unification match against Joseph Lasiri for the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Watch Prajanchai's entire interview below:

Poll : 0 votes