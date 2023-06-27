Prajanchai on putting legendary Sam-A to sleep: “It is the biggest fight of my life”

Prajanchai PK Saenchai knows that a second win over the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao was a huge feather in his cap, but the way he took the victory was what made it even more special.

The two old rivals met in a rematch this past week at ONE Friday Fights 22, and Prajanchai captured one of the most important wins of his career and the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title.

While their first fight lasted all five rounds, their rematch at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium saw Prajanchai flatline the legendary fighter in the second round.

In his post-fight interview, Prajanchai said his second win against Sam-A might just be the biggest one of his stellar career.

“Yes, I would say it is the biggest fight of my life because I’ve never knocked anyone out with my punches before. So, this fight has been very important for me.”

Prajanchai and Sam-A already met once under the ONE Championship banner at ONE: Battleground, with the PK Saenchai fighter snatching the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title from the Thai legend via unanimous decision.

Although Prajanchai has lost the belt to Joseph Lasiri, a dominant unanimous decision win over Kompetch Fairtex at ONE Friday Fights 1 led him to a second match against Sam-A for the interim world title.

Both fighters looked to gage each other in the opening round of their rematch, but Prajanchai upped the ante in the second. After throwing a right hook to the body, Prajanchai blasted Sam-A with a crisp left cross to score the first knockdown of the second round.

Sensing that the fight and the interim gold were within arm’s reach, Prajanchai went into a flurry and threw a storm of punches that ultimately felled Sam-A for the knockout win.

The win put Prajanchai into a possible rematch against Lasiri for the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Poll : 0 votes