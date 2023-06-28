Prajanchai reveals how he’ll spend his $50,000 performance bonus at ONE Friday Fights 22

Prajanchai PK Saenchai was one of the big winners at ONE Friday Fights 22 last week in Bangkok.

Apart from claiming the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title, he also earned a $50,000 performance bonus for his spectacular showing from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

Prajanchai knocked out Muay Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in the second round of their clash for the interim belt at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 23.

At the post-fight interview, the 28-year-old PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout shared how intends to use the hefty bonus he received, including addressing the needs of his family.

Prajanchai said:

“I would like to use this money for my family. Just for anything they need. And the rest of it, there are a couple of things that I’m thinking about, but I haven’t set it in stone yet.”

Watch the post-fight interview below:

Prajanchai was devastating in claiming the interim belt at ONE Friday Fights 22. Banking on his speed, he steadily connected on telling hits which Sam-A considerably felt.

He further picked things up in the second round, breaking his opponent’s defense and landing a well-placed straight left to the chin and scoring a knockdown midway.

Sam-A was able to survive the hit and stand up but obviously was rocked by the punch. Smelling blood, Prajanchai moved for the finish. He tagged Sam-A countless times and then landed a sharp elbow to send the 39-year-old veteran fighter face down to the mat for the victory.

The win was the second for Prajanchai over Sam-A. The two met in July 2021, when the former became ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion by defeating the erstwhile title holder by majority decision.

He is now gearing up for a possible world title unification showdown next against reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri, who took the title from him in May last year.

Replay of ONE Friday Fights 22 is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube page.

