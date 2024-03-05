“He’s going to be my toughest fight” – Jonathan Di Bella praises Prajanchai as "one of the best" ahead of ONE Friday Fights 58

Jonathan Di Bella is excited to test himself in his next fight under the ONE Championship banner at ONE Friday Fights 58.

For the first time during his run with the promotion, he is set to face off with a fellow world champion in a defense of his ONE strawweight kickboxing title.

Di Bella is set to face off with the strawweight Muay Thai titleholder Prajanchai in a must-watch clash on April 5 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

During a recent interview with Nick Atkin for Sportskeeda MMA, the defending champion previewed the contest and gave his reaction to the matchup coming across his table.

With no hesitation for taking on the elite Thai striker, Di Bella said that these kinds of opportunities are exactly what he is after in his career:

“100 percent. 100 percent. He’s going to be my toughest fight, my toughest challenge to date for sure. And yeah, that’s what I want. That’s why I joined ONE, to fight the best in the world. He’s one of the best in the world, and that’s what I want.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella is correct in what he says about Prajanchai

Jonathan Di Bella would be seen to be overlooking his next opponent if he didn’t rate Prajanchai as his toughest test to date under the ONE Championship banner.

For the simple fact that he is a fellow world champion alone, you know it’s going to be a high-level clash with the one key difference between the two men being their expertise in different rulesets.

The big question for many will be how Prajanchai can adapt to the kickboxing rules when he takes on a champion in the sport over five rounds.

Given his experience in elite level competition, this hurdle isn’t going to be something that intimidates the man that is out to secure two sport world champion status.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April 5.