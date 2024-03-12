Many of the world’s greatest combat sports athletes call ONE Championship their home and among those atop the list is Jonathan di Bella.

The reigning kickboxing strawweight world champion has only been with the world’s largest martial arts promotion for the better part of two years, but he is already recognized as one of the most feared fighters on the roster.

With a professional record of 12 wins with four TKOs to his name, his promotional debut against Zhang Peimian in October 2022 cemented him as a must-watch fighter.

Leading up to their bout, Zhang was building his resume of dominance after defeating Josh Tonna via TKO in his debut and quickly followed it up with a unanimous decision win against Aslanbek Zikreev.

Against Di Bella, the ‘Fighting Rooster’ had an opportunity to become a ONE world champion before turning 20 as the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship was left vacant following the retirement of the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

The Italian-Canadian, who looks highly at his father’s fighting career, gave Zhang all he could handle for the better part of five rounds, with Zhang gladly responding in kind.

Watch Jonathan Di Bella and Zhan Peimian’s all-out war below:

Jonathan Di Bella to face Thai megastar in early April

Following his unanimous decision win over Danial Williams last October, Di Bella will put his world championship on the line once again come April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58.

On that date inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, strawweight Muay Thai world titleholder Prajanchai PK Saenchai will be his opponent.

Check your local listings on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location.