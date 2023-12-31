The popularity of combat sports in the modern era has reached a whole different level. While many are in it for the money and the fame, some fighters are inspired to commit because of their family.

Within ONE Championship, the Lee family is the most popular, thanks to the efforts of current ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee and the now-retired Angela Lee who held the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title for more than seven years.

In the world of kickboxing, one fighter who was inspired by his family ties is Jonathan Di Bella - the current ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion who enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu from time to time.

The Canadian star recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani where he opened up on the influence that his father has had on his career and how it drove him to eventually become a pro fighter.

“As a kid, I always saw him training and everything and we used to come and travel to New York cause he used to fight over here in New York as well with Lou Neglia. He and Lou Neglia started my career in the ring in combat and he does like kickboxing fights here in Manhattan and in Brooklyn so that's where I started my amateur and professional career.” [2:40 onwards in the video]

Jonathan Di Bella’s short-lived boxing career

Though fans know him for his kickboxing exploits, Di Bella dabbled in pro boxing where he went undefeated in two fights but later admitted that he struggled to stop himself from throwing leg kicks.

Additionally, Di Bella praised ONE Championship for its many combat sports offerings and how he can crossover to either Muay Thai or MMA sometime down the line.

Watch the full interview with Di Bella below: