"Expect me to be different" - Tawanchai promises to bring renewed vigor in Jo Nattawut rematch 

Tawanchai PK Saenchai enters his Jo Nattawut rematch with a point to prove. The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion claimed a victory over his compatriot the last time they duked it out at ONE Fight Night 15 inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

However, it wasn't the typical performance we've come to expect from the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym athlete, and a couple of variables might have deterred him from being at his best.

Of course, the 25-year-old was supposed to square off against Superbon under Muay Thai rules. But when the former featherweight kickboxing king withdrew, Jo Nattawut stepped up, and the bout was switched to kickboxing.

Regardless, the man hailed as a generational talent is not using those situations as an excuse. With a full camp, Tawanchai has left no stone unturned in his bid to go 2-0 against 'Smokin' Jo at ONE 167 on June 7.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, he shared:

"For this fight, I have prepared well; mentally and physically. So, you can expect me to be different."

If he succeeds in his bid to defeat Nattawut inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, the Thai megastar will extend his winning streak on the global stage to eight in a row.

Through that magnificent run, the divisional king has defeated the likes of Saemapetch Fairtex, Niclas Larsen, Jamal Yusupov, Davit Kiria, and Superbon.

Tawanchai promises to hunt for a knockout vs Jo Nattawut

In a perfect world, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion wants to put his rivalry to bed with an epic finish in the main event of ONE 167.

Tawanchai told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I cannot really predict how I would win, but I can assure you that I will be looking for the finish to defend my belt."

ONE 167 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.