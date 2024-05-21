Featherweight king Tawanchai vows to 'look for the finish' against Jo Nattawut: "I can assure you that"

ONE Championship's next numbered card will take place on June 7. ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and will feature a rematch between Jo Nattawut and Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion will put it on the line in the co-main event against 'Smokin' Jo, and Tawanchai is raring to make the win a memorable one.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, Tawanchai expressed his desire to put his heated rivalry with the Thai Top Team product to bed with an explosive finish:

"I cannot really predict how I would win, but I can assure you that I will be looking for the finish to defend my belt."

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product is no stranger to claiming wins via a finish as he has five of them out of his eight ONE Championship wins, four of them happening in his ongoing seven-fight winning streak.

With how effective Tawanchai is in using his range as the fight progresses, it would not entirely be that surprising if he can live up to his words when he meets Nattawut once again in the Circle.

Tawanchai unfazed by Jo Nattawut's ability to string combos

Both Tawanchai and the fans know how Jo Nattawut enjoys throwing strikes in quick succession, which he showcased in his first fight with Tawanchai.

Because of the likelihood that Nattawut will employ the same game plan against him in the rematch, Tawanchai stated the following in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"It's nothing. I just took his punch and then I punched him back. Those shots didn't hurt me that much."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.