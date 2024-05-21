"I want my fame to become an inspiration" - Tawanchai aims to motivate more people to lead an active lifestyle

Being in the spotlight comes with a position of influence. That's something that Tawanchai PK Saenchai hopes he can take advantage of.

At just 25 years old, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion is no stranger to being the center of focus. He has been competing under the brightest lights for some time now, so getting attention is nothing new to him.

However, he does hope that he is able to use this position to try and bring some positive change to the fans and followers that might come across his career.

As someone that has dedicated himself to striking, his drive and determination in the circle is reflected by his work ethic in the gym.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai spoke about how he wishes to inspire others when they see how hard he works and the fruits of his labour:

"I want my fame to become an inspiration for more people to exercise. When some people see my body or see my exercise clips on social media, I want them to feel excited after watching and to go exercise to make their body strong, too."

The best way for Tawanchai to stay on top is to keep winning

If he is able to keep on winning and adding to this incredible streak, Tawanchai will be able to maintain this position of influence.

That's not to say that he still wouldn't have a great following and high level of support even if he did suffer a defeat. Of course, his fans will follow him through the highs and lows, and he will still be considered to be one of the best strikers in the world today.

His next test arrives in the form of someone who many believe has a strong claim to say that he beat the champion the last time that they met. Following their closely contested kickboxing contest back in October, Jo Nattawut will now challenge for the world title in a high stakes Muay Thai showdown.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime.