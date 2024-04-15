Tawanchai reacts to being called the 'Cristiano Ronaldo of Muay Thai': "I still have so much to learn"

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has been showered with plenty of compliments over the years. Then again, the 25-year-old striker couldn't believe he was being compared to arguably football's GOAT, Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive, Tawanchai was asked about his opinion on some fans dubbing him 'The Cristiano Ronaldo of Muay Thai'.

After all, the Thai megastar does possess dashing good looks like the Portuguese legend along with world-class skills that make them unicorns in their respective fields.

The ever-so-humble Tawanchai, though, shrugged it off and admitted he still has a lot to accomplish before aligning himself with an icon like Ronaldo:

"I don't think I'm at that level. I'm thankful for the fans, but I still have much to learn."

Cristiano Ronaldo will indeed go down in history as one of the greatest ever when it's all said and done in his illustrious career.

On the other hand, the jury is still out for the promising Tawanchai, but no doubt he is already one of the pound-for-pound best in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' in the modern era.

Both superstars also carry themselves with silent confidence, masked by a destructive killer instinct that has been the bane of their competitors.

While Ronaldo devastates the opposition on the football field, Tawanchai does the same, albeit to his challengers' poor limbs.

Tawanchai's brilliance will be on full display in re-do with Jo Nattawut

Smokin' Jo Nattawut gave Tawanchai quite the scare the last time they fought under kickboxing rules. It's no secret that the PK Saenchai Gym representative wants a more decisive victory, and he'll get that chance at ONE 167 on July 7.

This time, Tawanchai will be able to use all his weapons in his featherweight Muay Thai world title defense at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video will air live in US primetime, free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : Do you agree that Tawanchai is the 'Cristiano Ronaldo of Muay Thai"? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback