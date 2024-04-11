"I want to get revenge on both champions" - Superbon wishes to run it back with tormentors Chingiz Allazov, Tawanchai

Interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon still has a score to settle with arguably two of the finest 155-pound strikers in the world.

The 33-year-old has only lost twice in the world's largest martial arts organization so far. Those setbacks came against reigning featherweight kickboxing kingpin Chingiz Allazov and his fellow Thai warrior Tawanchai PK Saenchai, the featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

Given his burning competitive nature, Superbon can't wait to share the ring once more with these two world-class athletes and erase the blemishes in his stellar record.

The Superbon Training star told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

"My goal is still the same, I want to be a kickboxing world champion and a Muay Thai world champion in the featherweight division. I want to get revenge on both champions."

Superbon has put himself in pole position to run it back with Allazov after putting a fork in his rivalry with Marat Grigorian and winning the interim crown at ONE Friday Fights 58 last April 5.

This inevitable featherweight kickboxing world title unification bout will certainly turn a lot of heads, especially after 'Chinga' violently knocked out the Thai in their last encounter.

On the other hand, Superbon also narrowly lost a majority decision verdict to Tawanchai in his transition back to Muay Thai last December. The whole world certainly wants to see part two of this Thai vs Thai civil war.

Superbon has sights on Chingiz Allazov's 'real belt'

Before reaching for two-sport supremacy, Superbon understands he must first shake off the interim tag on the 26 pounds of gold in his possession. To do so, he must overcome his demons and find a way to beat his tormentor, Chingiz Allazov.

Superbon told Sportskeeda MMA after his ONE Friday Fights 58 win over Grigorian:

"Right now, I don't feel like a hundred percent world champion. I will take the real belt from Chingiz [Allazov] back."

