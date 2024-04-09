"I will take my victory back" - Superbon confident he can exact revenge over Chingiz Allazov in world title unification thriller

Thai striking sensation Superbon claimed the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title with a striking clinic against Marat Grigorian to gain another step to recoup his gold against divisional king Chingiz Allazov.

The 33-year-old was in fine form in his headliner contest against the Hemmers Gym athlete at ONE Friday Fights 58 last Friday, as he outsmarted Grigorian for five rounds on his way to a clear-cut unanimous decision win inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Though he will bask in his success, the former divisional king plans to leave no room for error next, with a guaranteed shot to unify his provisional strap against the Azerbaijan-Belarusian pugilist lurking around.

Speaking at the ONE Friday Fights 58 post-event press conference, the Superbon Training Camp founder offered:

"The fight [against Chingiz Allazov] is going to be good. And I will take my victory back."

Watch the full interview here:

The Thai shared the Circle with Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 in January last year in his second test as the divisional king. But he couldn't find a single path to stop traffic that came his way for as long as the match lasted.

On the opposite end, Allazov closed the distance at every opportunity, foiling the Bangkok-based fighter before wrapping up a highlight-reel knockout at 1:03 of the second round.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for any breaking news on the imminent Superbon-Allazov world title unification match, which should go down later this year.

Superbon pleased to overcome Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58

Superbon made it two from two against Marat Grigorian on the global stage of ONE Championship last week, but it didn't come easy.

The 33-year-old had to fend off his longtime nemesis, who came out of the floodgates eying a big win to pull one back in their rivalry.

Eventually, his work rate in defense and attack impressed all three judges who scored the bout at ringside.

Looking back at the win, he told Sportskeeda MMA:

"He's a very tough fighter. He's the best fighter in kickboxing. But I still beat him."

Poll : Can Chingiz Allazov defend his throne against Superbon? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion