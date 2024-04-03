"I couldn't sleep that night" - Superbon reveals what went wrong in the lead-up to world title defeat to Chingiz Allazov

A win at ONE Friday Fights 58 means ticking multiple boxes for Superbon Singha Mawynn and his ONE Championship career.

The former champion is set compete in the main event on April 5 where the interim featherweight kickboxing world championship will be on the line.

Not only does he have the opportunity to round out his trilogy with Marat Grigorian by beating him for a second time, a win would secure another rematch that he is keen to pursue.

The Thai striker lost his world championship and pound for pound number one spot at ONE Fight Night 6 where he was stopped by Chingiz Allazov.

Winning the interim title would surely see him set up for a rematch and title unification with Allazov so that he could chase revenge.

In a recent interview with MMA India, Superbon said that back in January of 2023, he believes that he couldn't perform to his best after some issues on fight week:

"That defeat was my mistake. I did many things there that night. I was thinking a lot about it and then I couldn't sleep that night. But right now, I'm okay. I'm seeing what the future will bring. I think I can still do better in that fight, I struggled on the mental side but not the techniques."

Watch the full interview below:

Superbon knows what he must do to be successful

Not only has Superbon experienced what it is like to be the champion and be widely considered as the best in the world, he has learned some vital lessons since losing his title.

The former champion knows what he must do to defeat Grigorian on April 5 and he knows the steps he must take to correct the mistakes he made against Allazov.

Putting that all into place is obviously going to be far easier said than done but that path back to the top all starts on his return to Lumpinee.

A win over Grigorian will set him up for a huge fight with Allazov later this year and that's exactly the path that Superbon is looking to be on.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live at Asian prime time via global PPV on watch.onefc.com

