"I'm going to risk everything" - Marat Grigorian prepared to put all his eggs in one basket in Superbon redo

Second-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian is going all in as he seeks to avenge his world title loss to Superbon Singha Mawynn and position himself at the top of the stacked division.

After two failed world title bids in his last four fights, the Hemmers Gym representative hopes to turn his fortunes when he faces the top-ranked Thai striking specialist in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58, which emanates live in Asia primetime from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 5.

The Armenian striker told ONE Championship that he is doing everything he can to ensure he walks out of the iconic venue in Bangkok, Thailand, with the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title resting on his shoulder.

He narrated:

"Life is a risk. This year, I'm going to risk everything. I really need and want to win. That's all there is."

Beating Superbon will be no easy feat. But as a fellow multi-time kickboxing world champion, the 32-year-old won't be fazed by what his opposite number brings to the table.

Marat Grigorian has taken on everyone that has stood in his way of glory, and he expects to churn out another trademark high-octane display when he runs it back with Superbon next week.

Marat Grigorian's keys to victory vs Superbon

There are a plethora of ways Marat Grigorian can avenge his defeat to Superbon at ONE X in March 2022, but everything needs to be pristine for that to happen.

The hard-hitting Armenian must strike first and attempt to submerge Superbon's teeps and kicks with his punching power and combinations. At the same time, he'll need to pivot or stay away from the tip of the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai athlete's weapons, which possess tremendous knockout power.

Should the match enter the championship rounds, the three-time Glory kickboxing world champion will need to rely on his never-ending gas tank and pace to weather any possible storm from Superbon's end.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will broadcast live in Asia primetime on ONE Championship's YouTube Channel, the ONE Super App, or watch.onefc.com on Friday, April 5.