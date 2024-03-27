"I won't fight him at his game" - Superbon sticking to his strengths in interim title clash with rival Marat Grigorian

Superbon Singha Mawynn plans to utilize his strengths in an upcoming world title rematch against Marat Grigorian.

In March 2022, Superbon and Grigorian went to war at the legendary ONE X event. At the time, the Thai superstar held the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title and went to war to retain his throne inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Once the dust settled, Superbon emerged victorious by unanimous decision, extending his historic promotional run. Two years later, Grigorian has an opportunity to avenge his defeat when they meet again on April 5 in the ONE Friday Fights 58 main event.

Superbon recently did an interview with ONE and had this to say about his game plan heading into the Grigorian rematch:

"However, I won't fight him at his game, from inside the pocket, in the beginning. Because, there is no point. I'm gonna try to beat him from the outside and try to fight with him a little bit on the inside, go back, outside, and then go back inside."

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is Chingiz Allazov. With that said, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is activating an interim featherweight kickboxing throne for the Superbon vs. Marat Grigorian rematch, leading to the winner possibly facing Allazov later this year.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms (YouTube, Facebook, and watch.onefc.com)

How many times have Superbon and Marat Grigorian fought before ONE Fight Night 21?

The history between Superbon and Marat Grigorian started before they signed with ONE Championship. The world-class strikers first fought in 2018 at Kunlun Fight 69 for the World MAX 2017 finals in China.

Grigorian was nearly unbeatable at the time and knocked out Superbon in 29 seconds. As previously mentioned, the Thai superstar later avenged his defeat with a unanimous decision win under the ONE banner.

On April 5, the score between Superbon and Grigorian will be settled once and for all at ONE Fight Night 58.