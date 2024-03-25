"Gonna try my best to knock him out" - Superbon targets performance bonus with highlight-reel win over Marat Grigorian

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is almost certain that he will reassert his mastery over Marat Grigoran in their upcoming rematch on April 5 for the main attraction of ONE Friday Fights 58.

Superbon and Grigorian are going to battle it out for the ONE interim featherweight world title inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The former aims to have a better finish compared to their first meeting, which ended in a unanimous decision win.

The 33-year-old Thai superstar revealed this during a recent interview with ONE Championship and said:

"For me, I think that I'm 60 to 70 percent confident that I'm going to beat him by points. But I'm gonna try my best to knock him out to get the bonus for my team."

Since that first meeting, both fighters have sustained losses to the current world champion, Chinigiz Allazov, and the winner of this impending clash will likely fight 'Chinga' next for a unification bout to determine the undisputed king of the division.

Superbon wants to replicate his highlight-reel knockout win over Giorgio Petrosyan

In October 2021, the Thai megastar officially rose to superstardom after engineering an incredible knockout win over Giorgio Petrosyan during their world title fight at ONE: First Strike, where he uncorked a powerful kick straight to Petrosyan's chin.

This highlight-reel knockout has sent a massive wave throughout the combat sports community because a lot of fans and pundits consider Petrosyan as the GOAT, and Superbon sent him to the shadow realm with the perfectly timed strike.

That triumph not only pushed the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative's name to prominence but also obtained him the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms and will broadcast live in Asia primetime on April 5. Check your local listing for more details.