"I always learn so much more" - Superbon explains why he takes every setback in stride

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is one of the most successful Muay Thai fighters and kickboxers in the world today. But even with all his victories, the 33-year-old Bangkok, Thailand native says he finds more value in his defeats.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon says he always tries his best to find the silver lining when he loses. It makes him a better fighter.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai product said:

"So every time I lose, I always learn so much more. And that makes me come back stronger."

That being said, Superbon rarely loses, which is why whenever he does, he always emerges a better, more experienced fighter.

Now, he can apply what he learned when he steps back into the ONE Championship ring for his next fight.

Superbon is set to challenge rival Marat Grigorian in the main event at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on Friday, April 5th. It will be for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Superbon Singha Mawynn says Marat Grigorian isn't the fighter he was once before: "He's getting old"

Careful not to underestimate his upcoming foe, Superbon Singha Mawynn, however says rival Marat Grigorian simply isn't the same fighter he's faced twice before.

He told ONE Championship:

"I think Marat [Grigorian] does not have the power that he had before, like during our first fight. I think it has been less because he's been fighting for so long and maybe because he's getting old."

Superbon and Grigorian are even in their series at one win apiece. This upcoming fight in ONE Championship will be their second under the promotional banner and third overall.