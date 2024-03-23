Superbon adopts a more relaxed approach to training as he gets older: "This style saves my body"

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn knows that he isn't the young and powerful fighter he once was 10 years ago. The 33-year-old Thai superstar admits Father Time has started to creep in, especially where his physicality is concerned.

As such, the Singha Mawynn representative says he has adapted his training and fighting style to better suit his age, and perhaps extend his career just a little longer.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon talks about training and fighting smarter, not harder, at this stage in his career.

The 33-year-old Bangkok native said:

"Now, I'm 33, almost 34, still in good shape. Still good, still fit. I think this [fighting] style saves my body [from injuries]. It's going to be good and this is something I want to teach my kids and my fighters in the gym."

Superbon is one of the most technical practitioners of 'the art of eight limbs' and kickboxing. The 33-year-old firecracker operates with precision and excellence and rarely puts himself in an opponent's direct line of fire.

As a result, Superbon has established himself as one of the pound-for-pound best in the world today, and he can prove it once again when he climbs back into the ONE Championship ring early next month.

Superbon Singha Mawynn to face former adversary Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58 for interim belt

With Chingiz Allazov taking a slight break from his career, ONE Championship is putting the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title up for grabs between longtime rivals.

Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian will meet for the second time in the ONE Championship ring and the third time in their careers overall when they lock horns in the main event at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.