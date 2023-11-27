“Athletes must live for sports” – Chingiz Allazov says mindset to become an athlete key for development amongst youngsters

As the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Chingiz Allazov knows what one needs to achieve greatness in their respective martial arts expedition.

The Azerbaijan-Belarus representative never had an easy day in his career, having faced adversities, defeats, and other restrictions on his way to claiming the most coveted prize in kickboxing today.

But while those battles eventually led to the Chingiz Allazov that we see today, the top pound-for-pound striker in the world says there’s more than just that for an athlete to scale to the very top of the martial arts fraction.

In an interview with 1newsTV Online, the 30-year-old said:

“To be honest, training is one thing, but these athletes must live for sports. If they live just by training, it will not work. It is necessary to live the training and understand what will happen.

“Here is this chance. When you need to use it, and we have this, this is something that needs to be addressed a lot.”

Watch the full interview here:

Chingiz Allazov wants to lead by example

Despite past references and plenty of blueprints to succeed for future stars, achieving world championship status is still far from being a walk in the park.

However, Chingiz Allazov is willing to lead by example, do his best, and inspire the next line of fighters from Azerbaijan and Belarus.

There’s plenty of work for the Gridin Gym athlete to be able to do that, but based on his performances on the global stage of ONE Championship alone, half the work is already done on ‘Chinga’s' end.

Allazov claimed the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion in January this year by putting Superbon to sleep inside round two of their title tilt at ONE Fight Night 6.

He returned in August and passed his first assignment as the titleholder with a dominant display over longtime foe Marat Griogirian.

