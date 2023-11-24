ONE Championship: Chingiz Allazov lists "three important components" for every aspiring martial artist

Chingiz Allazov has long occupied one of the top spots in the talent-stacked featherweight kickboxing division.

During his run in the ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix Championship, ‘Chinga’ pushed past his prior expectations and limits to emerge as the champion. Just months later, he claimed the divisional strap to become the world champion that you see today.

Hitting another level of performance inside the Circle he has dominated opponents to become the Grand Prix winner, the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, and pound-for-pound number one.

Allazov spoke about the crucial elements that all need to be in place in order to achieve a successful career during a recent interview on 1newsTV Online.

This amassed experience and knowledge that he has gathered over the years has more than paid off for him in recent times as his win streak proves:

“I will tell you the coach, a manager, and a fighter are three important components, without them there is no way, without a good coach without a good manager, and without a proper and hardworking athlete, nothing will work out.”

Watch the full interview below:

Chingiz Allazov has quite simply looked unstoppable

Whether it’s down to having the right people around him as he suggested, there must be some cause for the unstoppable rise of Chingiz Allazov.

Beating Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Superbon, and Marat Grigorian in his last three fights, the champion has left no doubt about who the best in the world is right now.

In his title defense against Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13, he got revenge over his former foe with a relentless display of movement and output that showed how he is still developing and adapting as a fighter.

The champion shows no signs of slowing down inside the Circle until he decides that it is time to hang the gloves up for good and walk away. But whatever he is doing to produce these incredible performances, the evidence that it is working is clear to see.