Featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov receives hero’s welcome in Baku

Chingiz Allazov was honored during his return to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

On August 4, ‘Chinga’ ended ONE Fight Night 13 by defending his featherweight kickboxing world title for the first time. After five hard-fought rounds, the pound-for-pound number-one kickboxer secured a unanimous decision win against Marat Grigorian.

Several days after his massive win, Allazov traveled to Baku and showcased his achievement to the people of Azerbaijan. The 30-year-old world champion was greeted with a hero’s welcome, showcased on Instagram by a Baku news source. Several pictures of ‘Chinga’ were posted on social media with the translated caption saying:

“According to the Report, the 30-year-old athlete was invited to the Motherland by the invitation of the "Best of the best" promotion group, where he represents. He was met by representatives of the sports community, fans and media representatives at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Let's note that Chingiz Allazov finally defeated Armenian Marat Grigorya in ONE Fight Night 13 tournament.”

Chingiz Allazov made his ONE Championship debut in April 2021, losing against Enriko Kehl. Six months later, ‘Chinga’ bounced back with a win, earning a spot in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

Allazov capitalized on the opportunity of fighting in a high-profile tournament and won with two wins against Jo Nattawut and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. He utilized his Grand Prix world title to secure a shot against then-undisputed world champion Superbon.

On January 13, Chingiz Allazov shocked the combat sports community by dominating Superbon en route to a second-round knockout. Seven months later, he continued his legendary run by taking out Marat Grigorian.

Allazov’s latest win at ONE Fight Night 13 can be re-watched for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.