Chingiz Allazov admits he wasn’t at his best vs Marat Grigorian due to personal problems: “It wasn’t a good situation”

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov successfully defended his world title last week but admitted he was not at his best during it.

‘Chinga’ was a unanimous decision winner over Armenian challenger Marat Grigorian in their title showdown on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

The 30-year-old Gridin Gym standout had to dig deep to counter the spirited and end-to-end challenge presented by No. 2 contender Grigorian en route to a hard-earned victory.

Speaking at the post-fight interview session, Chingiz Allazov shared that he had to deal with personal problems recently, which affected him mentally in the lead-up and during the marquee match.

The Belarusian world champion said:

“In the first round, I saw mistakes in Marat Grigorian. But I didn’t have real power in this fight. I worked at maybe 35 percent. I wasn’t 100 percent, not even 50 percent. I don’t know why. Last week, I had a big problem, mentally. In my life. It wasn’t a good situation.”

Check out the interview session below:

The latest victory was the first successful defense of Chingiz Allazov of the world title he seized from erstwhile division king Superbon Singha Mawynn back in January.

It was also a payback for the unanimous decision loss he was dealt by Marat Grigorian 10 years ago outside of ONE Championship.

Meanwhile, the defeat was the second title showdown loss for Marat Grigorian, who first vied for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in March last year but lost to the then world champion Superbon.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.