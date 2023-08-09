Chingiz Allazov believes he already beat the best fighters in his weight class: “Is there anyone else?”

Chingiz Allazov put all questions to bed regarding his status as the pound-for-pound best kickboxer in the world with a definitive statement victory at ONE Fight Night 13.

After a grueling five-round battle, the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion successfully retained his crown by outclassing Marat Grigorian in an epic slugfest between two elite warriors.

Following another impressive victory, ‘Chinga’ addressed the naysayers who still question his claim as the greatest striker today.

The Azerbaijan-Belarusian superstar reminded everyone about his lofty resume, which includes victories over some of the biggest names in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Chingiz Allazov said in his post-event interview:

“On my skill level? You know, in the top 10 in my weight category, we have four fighters. One of them is me. Second, Superbon. Third, Sitthichai. And fourth, Marat Grigorian. I beat them all. Is there anyone else?”

Watch the full video here:

Despite entering the match as the champion, some pundits had Grigorian winning this battle. After all, the Armenian standout had the mental edge since he already bested Allazov in their last outing 10 years ago.

‘Chinga’ made them all eat crow after getting even with his former tormentor.

Then again, the Gridin Gym standout is used to being doubted and unappreciated. By now, he already revels in proving people wrong.

Not many gave Allazov a fighting chance in the Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Final against the mighty Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong last year.

The same can be said when he challenged Superbon, as he left a lot of jaws on the floor when he took away the Thai’s cloak of invincibility.

It’s about time we all give Chingiz Allazov the respect and recognition he deserves.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.