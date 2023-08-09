WATCH: Chingiz Allazov retains featherweight kickboxing belt in striking clinic against Marat Grigorian

ONE Championship shared footage of Chingiz Allazov getting his hand raised and conducting his post-fight interview at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

On Friday, August 4, Allazov fought in the ONE Fight Night 13 main event to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title for the first time. After five rounds of action, ‘Chinga’ secured a unanimous decision win against Marat Grigorian to further his status as the best kickboxer on the planet.

ONE recently posted a video on YouTube of the last minute between Allazov and Grigorian, followed by the post-fight festivities in the ring. The social media post was captioned:

“ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov retained his title after a back-and-forth duel with second-ranked contender Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13!”

For those who haven’t seen ONE Fight Night 13, the replay can be seen for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Chingiz Allazov is riding one of the best win streaks in ONE Championship history. After starting his promotional tenure with a 1-1 record, ‘Chinga’ silenced the doubters by winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

As a result, he earned a world title shot against then-world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in January of this year. Allazov won in stunning fashion by dominating before securing a second-round knockout.

The 30-year-old followed his performance with the previously-discussed win against Marat Grigorian, a former 3x Glory Kickboxing world champion. It’s unclear who is next for Chingiz Allazov, but they must be prepared to showcase a world-class performance.