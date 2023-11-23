“Nothing has been easy” – Chingiz Allazov says ‘tough’ fights in ONE Championship show the true level of kickboxing

There is no denying that Chingiz Allazov isn’t just producing the best run of his career right now, he’s on a legendary run that will not be forgotten for a long time.

In his last three fights alone, he has looked unstoppable with victories over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Superbon Singha Mawynn, and Marat Grigorian.

He knows that the fights don’t get any easier from here as he looks to continue reigning as the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion while cementing his status at the top of the pound-for-pound chart.

Fortunately, ‘Chinga’ has proven that he can rise to that test on plenty of occasions.

In an interview with 1newsTV Online, Allazov spoke about the caliber of opponents that he has been sharing the Circle with in recent times and how, despite his dominant performances, they have all been tough tests:

“I’ve faced many top kickboxers and I can tell you that my fights over the past few years have all been hard. Nothing has been easy and it shows the level that ONE Championship has brought to kickboxing.”

Watch the full interview below:

Chingiz Allazov: Dominating even the toughest of fights

Whilst he may have captured the ONE featherweight kickboxing World Grand Prix last year, 2023 has been the real standout year of this current run.

He started off his year with his most impressive display to date by stopping the featherweight champion and then-pound-for-pound king Superbon in destructive fashion.

Following that, he defended the title against Grigorian in a high-stakes rematch that saw him get revenge over his former foe by shutting him out and dominating him for a majority of the bout.

With a display of his incredible boxing skills, output, and shot selection, the champion defended his title and laid the gauntlet down to any of his former opponents.