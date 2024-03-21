WATCH: Armenian warrior Marat Grigorian ramps up his training for highly anticipated rematch against Superbon in Bangkok

Former three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian is gearing up for an opportunity to bring home ONE Championship gold.

On Friday, April 5, Grigorian will step into enemy territory inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a bout with long-time rival and former ONE world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Friday Fights 58. The winner will leave the legendary venue as the new interim ONE featherweight kickboxing titleholder.

With fight night quickly approaching, Grigorian is ramping up his training alongside coach Nick Hemmers.

Watch Marat Grigorian's training footage in the video below:

In addition to crowning a new interim champion, the bout will also serve as a rubber match of sorts between the two combat sports stars. Their fiery feud began under the Kunlun Fight banner when Marat Grigorian scored a 29-second knockout of Superbon in the 70kg World Max tournament final.

Superbon evened the series four years later when the pair met at ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022, earning a decisive unanimous decision victory.

This will be the second time that the two strikers will meet in ONE with 26 pounds of gold hanging in the balance.

Marat Grigorian plans to add another Thai legend to his hit list

Marat Grigorian goes into the contest 2-2 in his last four, with his losses coming in featherweight kickboxing title fights against Superbon Singha Mawynn and current champion Chingiz Allazov. In his last outing, the Armenian earned a highlight-reel-worthy knockout of Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong during the third round of their ONE 165 clash in Tokyo, Japan.

As for Superbon, the former kickboxing king is coming off a brief stop in the art of eight limbs to challenge ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK. Saenchai in December. He also added a sensational head kick KO against Tayfun Ozcan last summer, further establishing himself as the division's top-ranked contender.

Who leaves the Mecca of Muay Thai with interim gold strapped around their waist?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world.