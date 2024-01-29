The Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, played host to ONE Championship’s fourth live event in the country with ONE 165. Among the fights that dazzled the fans was Marat Grigorian versus Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

The kickboxing stars have been at each other’s throats for the better part of the past nine years, as January 28 marked the sixth time that they faced each other - the first in their ONE Championship careers.

Grigorian had been on the losing end four times in the past. But with an eager and well-prepared Sitthichai staring across him inside the ONE ring, Grigorian was gunning to get a second-straight victory over the Thai icon.

After a grueling back-and-forth match, the Armenian star took advantage of the small opening he made for himself, putting together a slick combo that knocked out Sitthichai - the first-ever finish in their long saga.

Fans reacted to Grigorian’s landmark victory after ONE Championship posted the video on Instagram:

“If [I’m] not mistaken, he got his revenge.

“Marat vs Tawanchai let’s go”

“@maratgrigorian PERFECT MATCH”

“The beast!”

“Title shot again!”

“Beautiful kickboxing match. High pace, high volume - kudos to Marat”

What might be next for Marat Grigorian?

An awe-inspiring victory of that magnitude should never be overlooked and it could have been the type of performance that the Armenian needed to challenge again for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Grigorian has a peculiar history with that specific ONE world championship. He has fought for it twice - once against Superbon Singha Mawynn and the second against current ONE world champion Chingiz Allazov.

Rematching Allazov now would be the perfect time for Grigorian after the former admitted that he was not at his best when they last fought.