WATCH: Thai legend Sitthichai notches up the training intensity to 11 in ridiculous abs workout

ONE Championship is bringing along the best fighters on its roster to put on one big show in the promotion’s first live event in Tokyo, Japan, since 2019. The Ariake Arena will play host to ONE 165 on Sunday, January 28.

One name that fans should certainly pay attention to at the event is that of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

The eight-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion will be sharing the ONE circle with long-time rival Marat Grigorian in what is expected to be an instant classic. It will be the sixth time in their careers that they will stand in the way of one another.

Despite their familiarity with each other, it would be unwise for fans to believe that they will be taking each other lightly.

In the Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp star’s case, he is going all out in his own training and even enlisted the help of an unlikely object to ensure that he has a rock-hard core: a sledgehammer.

What is Sitthichai and Grigorian’s head-to-head record?

The Armenian and Thai fighters first faced each other in December 2015 as part of Kunlun Fight’s 2015 70kg World MAX Tournament. Sitthichai beat Grigorian via majority decision to advance to the finals, eventually winning it all.

Over the course of their careers, Sitthichai has seen himself in the winner’s circle five times, with his lone loss to Grigorian taking place in 2019 via unanimous decision.

Grigorian definitely has revenge on his mind once again, as he looks to put a definitive end to their rivalry by being the first to gain a knockout or TKO victory between the two of them.

Check your local listings on how you can watch ONE 165 from your location at watch.onefc.com.