FREE FULL FIGHT: Marat Grigorian carves up Tayfun Ozcan with surgical precision at ONE on Prime Video 2

After falling short of becoming the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion in his first attempt at ONE X against Superbon Singha Mawynn in March 2022, Marat Grigorian quickly went back to the win column by unanimously beating fellow divisional contender Tayfun Ozcan at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The replay of their match was reposted by ONE Championship recently on their YouTube channel, as they wrote in the video’s description:

“Before Armenian pound-for-pound great Marat Grigorian returns to action against longtime rival Sitthichai at ONE 165 on January 28, relive his back-and-forth striking war with Turkish sensation Tayfun Ozcan in 2022!”

Grigorian began the match by controlling the center of the Circle and forcing Ozcan to fight on his back foot. This resulted in an early onslaught of kicks to the lead leg and boxing combinations in the pocket for the Armenian kickboxing powerhouse.

This continued in the second round as the Hemmers Gym representative kept on targeting the legs of the Dutch-Turkish athlete. However, Ozcan was more active in this round by throwing more uppercuts, which momentarily stunned the Grigorian.

With the fight seemingly hanging on the balance heading into the third and final round, both fighters shifted to another gear and emptied the gas tank. Grigorian and Ozcan’s pace and work rate were at another level in the last three minutes of the match as they exchanged strikes blow-by-blow.

But the former world title challenger landed the more damaging strikes, which were enough to convince the judges to give him the victory on points.

Marat Grigorian is set to face long-time rival Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong for the sixth time as they collide at ONE 165

Grigorian once again came up short of securing the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title for the second time against Chingiz Allazov in August 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13 with a unanimous decision loss. However, he will settle his rivalry with Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong on January 28 at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

He and Sitthichai will be facing each other for the sixth time, and the former wants to score his second victory against the latter. The ‘Killer Kid’ leads their head-to-head matchup with a 4-1 upper hand from their first five meetings.