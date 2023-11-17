“The pace both fighters kept was wild” - Fans marvel at the kickboxing classic between Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov has exacted revenge against rival and former tormentor Marat Grigorian in their world championship showdown in August 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13’s main event bout that went down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Allazov’s fight IQ and technicality prevailed against the moving-forward and aggressive fighting style of Grigorian to eke out a unanimous decision victory to not just successfully defend his belt for the first time but also extend his win streak to five.

This victory by ‘Chinga’ and the incredible fight between the two kickboxing superstars was relived by ONE Championship through a recent Instagram post where they posted the highlights of the back-and-forth match.

They captioned the social media post with:

“Kickboxing MASTERCLASS 🥊 Longtime rivals Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian crossed swords in an INTENSE battle for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title! ⚔ @chingizallazov”

Because of the high-level match and the type of performance, they brought in the fight, Allazov and Grigorian were praised by fans through messages of appreciation and admiration as platform users @aldrinfpano, @j_hun77, @m92022745, @neplojaya, @yeasir1305, and @_a_l_d_i_n_a_ commented:

“The pace both fighters kept at was wild.”

“🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿 ChinghizKhan 👆“

“Beautiful fight they showed 🔥🔥 the most respect for each other these athletes, sport should be, both handsome boys respect to both ❤️“

“Real warriors 🔥🔥🔥, but Genghis is the BEST 👏👏👏“

“Allazov the king of the king. No.1 Best kick boxers in One Championship history”

“Wild battle 🔥”

A second installment of this fierce rivalry under the world’s largest martial arts organization is not a bad idea to have, especially since they have an even head-to-head record against each other and would like to settle it.

But other ranked contenders in the division, like Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Superbon Singha Mawynn, and Giorgio Petrosyan, might call their shot against the divisional king, thus setting up another world title defense for him.

Fans in North America can watch the ONE Fight Night 13 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.