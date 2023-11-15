“The artist of kickboxing” - Fans come up with dream matches for pound-for-pound kickboxing Chingiz Allazov

Since losing a controversial and highly debatable result to Enriko Kehl in his ONE Championship debut in April 2021 at ONE on TNT I, Chingiz Allazov has swept his next fight bouts and won them decisively.

Allazov defeated Samy Sana, Jo Nattawut, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Superbon Singha Mawynn, and Marat Grigorian. He also captured the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Title and the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

This success by the 30-year-old was not only due to the powerful strikes that he has but also to the granite chin he possesses. One solid piece of evidence of this is the short video clip that ONE Championship posted on November 11, 2023.

The video was captioned:

“The featherweight kickboxing king stays on 🔝 for a reason 👑 What’s next for Chingiz Allazov? @chingizallazov⁠”

In the video, ‘Chinga’ was on the receiving end of a combination from his opponent, but he was able to handle it pretty well. Also, the video captured the immense control he had when he decided not to throw an illegal strike to the back of the head of his opponent as he turned around.

This gesture by the reigning featherweight kickboxing champion didn’t go unnoticed by fans, as comments from users @alex.andreyev1980, @molliecomyn, and @feejyaj praised him:

“The artist of kickboxing!”

“Excellent show of discipline controlling his reason and judgement with during this great fight ✨”

“He could’ve took a cheap shot. But that’s not who he is 🙏🙏🙏”

Meanwhile, other fans answered the question from the caption of ONE Championship wrote and threw multiple opponent ideas for his next fight, with Instagram users @limktg_7132, @j.m.alrefaai, @ihatetyesondang, @_talgatov_14_, @samutoyo, and @zvydvy commenting:

“Superbon rematch 🇹🇭🥊😈”

“Marat grogirian 🔥”

“Tawanchai”

“Tawanchai”

“Arian Sadovic”

“tawanchai or petrosyan fight”

As of the moment, there is no news about his next opponent, but the Gridin Gym representative is more than ready to face anyone in the division he reigns in and fend off the challenge from any of the top contenders.