“The best kickboxer in the world” - Fans come up with dream matches for featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov

Since making his ONE Championship debut in April 2021 and receiving a rude welcome from Enriko Kehl in a close split-decision loss, Chingiz Allazov has been undefeated in his next five fights in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The former two-time K-1 champion won the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, where he beat Samy Sana, Jo Nattawut, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong to set up a world title match with Superbon in January 2023 at ONE Fight Night 6.

‘Chinga’ made the most of the opportunity and scored a second-round knockout over Superbon to become the undisputed king of the division. Seven months later, the Gridin Gym representative made a successful title defense by unanimously beating his old rival Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13.

Fans have now played matchmaker in the comments section of a ONE Championship Instagram post that shows a recent highlight of the Azerbaijani-Belarusian fighter.

The post was captioned:

“Chingiz Allazov lands it CLEAN 💯 Who should the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion defend his crown against NEXT? 👑 @chingizallazov #ONEChampionship #MartialArts #Kickboxing”⁠

Fans were quick to praise Allazov and add their wishlist of opponents that the 30-year-old titleholder should face next. Users @ramzysharif, @augustinespupil, @ryad_azouagh, @limktg_7132, @ildiavolo, and @pepitoribeiro commented:

“The best Kick-boxer in the world. We need Allazov vs Tawanchai next!!”

“Superbon’s still my boy!! 😭😭”

“Allazov vs petrosyan 🔥”

“Rematches Superbon! 🇹🇭🥊😈🔥”

“It has to be Regian Eersel”

“@chingiallazov made it look easy ! A rematch would be fun to watch ! But I think Tawanchay first! Lets go @onechampionship keep making these awesome matchups 🔥 best striking organization in the world right now 🙌👏”

Screenshot of fans' comments about Chingiz Allazov's next opponent

There is no official announcement from the promotion on Allazov's next title defense, but these names that the fans mentioned are all valid and could potentially produce an all-time classic if matched up against the champion.