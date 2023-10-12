“The best kickboxer in the world” - Fans come up with dream matches for featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov

Since making his ONE Championship debut in April 2021 and receiving a rude welcome from Enriko Kehl in a close split-decision loss, Chingiz Allazov has been undefeated in his next five fights in the world’s largest martial arts organization.
The former two-time K-1 champion won the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, where he beat Samy Sana, Jo Nattawut, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong to set up a world title match with Superbon in January 2023 at ONE Fight Night 6.
‘Chinga’ made the most of the opportunity and scored a second-round knockout over Superbon to become the undisputed king of the division. Seven months later, the Gridin Gym representative made a successful title defense by unanimously beating his old rival Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13.
Fans have now played matchmaker in the comments section of a ONE Championship Instagram post that shows a recent highlight of the Azerbaijani-Belarusian fighter.
The post was captioned:
“Chingiz Allazov lands it CLEAN 💯 Who should the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion defend his crown against NEXT? 👑 @chingizallazov #ONEChampionship #MartialArts #Kickboxing”
Fans were quick to praise Allazov and add their wishlist of opponents that the 30-year-old titleholder should face next. Users @ramzysharif, @augustinespupil, @ryad_azouagh, @limktg_7132, @ildiavolo, and @pepitoribeiro commented:
“The best Kick-boxer in the world. We need Allazov vs Tawanchai next!!”
“Superbon’s still my boy!! 😭😭”
“Allazov vs petrosyan 🔥”
“Rematches Superbon! 🇹🇭🥊😈🔥”
“It has to be Regian Eersel”
“@chingiallazov made it look easy ! A rematch would be fun to watch ! But I think Tawanchay first! Lets go @onechampionship keep making these awesome matchups 🔥 best striking organization in the world right now 🙌👏”
There is no official announcement from the promotion on Allazov's next title defense, but these names that the fans mentioned are all valid and could potentially produce an all-time classic if matched up against the champion.