Chingiz Allazov unsure of fighting future: “I don’t want to talk about Tawanchai”

Following his impressive five-round performance against Marat Grigorian in the ONE Fight Night 13 main event, Chingiz Allazov has no interest in talking about what comes next. That includes inquiries about a potential scrap with Muay Thai standout Tawanchai.

ONE Championship’s return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on August 4 saw some big movement in the featherweight kickboxing division. The biggest was Chingiz Allazov’s impressive unanimous decision victory over three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian.

However, ONE featherweight Muay Thai titleholder Tawanchai stole some of Allazov’s thunder when he made his kickboxing debut under the ONE banner at the critically-acclaimed event. Tawanchai delivered a show-stealing performance against Georgian standout Davit Kiria, scoring a third-round TKO after delivering a vicious body kick that snapped Kiria’s arm in half.

Fans immediately began fantasizing about a potential meeting between Chingiz Allazov and Tawanchai, but the featherweight kickboxing king was quick to quell that conversation during his ONE Fight Night 13 post-fight press appearance.

“I said before, I was focused on Marat Grigorian. But now, I’m focused only on my life. I don’t want to talk about Tawanchai,” Allazov said.

What comes next for Chingiz Allazov is anyone’s guess. However, when it comes to Tawanchai, fans won’t have to wait long to see the Thai sensation return to the circle. On October 6, he will return to put his featherweight Muay Thai title on the line against one of the most feared strikers in all of combat sports, Superbon Singha Mawynn.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.