Chingiz Allazov recalls turning point in ONE career after losing to Enriko Kehl

Today, Chingiz Allazov is widely considered to be one of, if not the best kickboxers in the world today. However, things didn’t necessarily start out that way for the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

ONE Fight Night 13 saw Allazov put his featherweight crown on the line for the first time since taking the title from Superbon via a vicious second-round knockout in January. This time, ‘Chinga’ was tasked with taking out another icon of the sport in three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion, Marat Grigorian.

After five rounds of action, Chingiz Allazov secured a decisive unanimous decision victory to retain his title and add another notable name to his ever-growing hit list.

Speaking with the promotion following his fifth-straight victory, Allazov looked back on his combat sports career and recalled choosing to make a change in the early going. Specifically following his promotional debut when he fell short against former K-1 champion Enriko Kehl at ONE on TNT 1 in 2021.

“Three years ago, I change [everything] in my career after my fight with Enriko Kehl,” Allazov revealed.

Clearly, the change paid off as Allazov has seen his hand raised in his last five bouts, many coming against some of the biggest names in the sport, including Samy Sana, Jo Nattawut, and Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong.

