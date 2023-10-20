“We already know this” - Fans want Chingiz Allazov to fight Tawanchai vs. Superbon winner

Fans want to see Chingiz Allazov fight the winner of the bout between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

At ONE Fight Night 6, Allazov secured a legacy-defining second-round knockout win against Superbon to become the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion. ‘Chinga’ defended his throne for the first time against Marat Grigorian.

Allazov has previously revealed his plans to fight only a few more times before retiring. Therefore, fans hope he’s featured in several super-fights to end his historic career.

On December 8, Tawanchai looks to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon. The must-see matchup has led to fans hoping the winner is matched up against Alazov next.

ONE recently shared a video on Instagram of Allazov's deadly head-kick with the caption:

“Chingiz Allazov SNAPS the kick 🔥 What's next for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion? 👑 @chingizallazov”

Several fans quickly commented on their interest in seeing ‘Chinga’ fight the winner of Tawanchai vs. Superbon:

“If Superbon beats Tawanchai it’s Superbon rematch. If Tawanchai wins it’s gonna be Tawanchai. We already know this lol”

“Rematch with Superbon!! Will be a totally different fight 🔥🇹🇭😈🔥”

“Tawanchai vs Allazov in Kick Boxing”

“Tawanchai”

Instagram comments

Chingiz Allazov lost his ONE Championship debut against Enriko Kehl in April 2021. Since then, he’s established a world-class resume by defeating Samy Sana, Jo Nattawut, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Superbon, and Marat Grigorian.

Allazov also won the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, leading to his undisputed title shot in January.

For those interested in what could be next for ‘Chinga,’ Tawanchai vs. Superbon will headline ONE Fight Night 17 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The December 8 event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.