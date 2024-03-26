"I fight to not kill my body" - Superbon says taking care of himself physically of utmost importance to extend shelf life

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has found the perfect mindset and approach to his career as a professional athlete in terms of taking care of himself.

Superbon shared his secret about extending his longevity and minimizing the accumulated damage to his body during his most recent interview with ONE Championship, as he revealed:

"It's a long journey, a long time. And I think this technique or mindset that I have will go on for a very long. Because I fight to not kill my body or to hurt my body that much. If I can do that, I can fight for very long."

The 33-year-old Thai began his fighting career at 6 years old, turned professional at the age of 15, and has since competed in over 200 fights. During this period, he won multiple world titles in various fight promotions, including the PAT Thailand Championships, the WBC International Championship, and the Kunlun Fight Tournament Championships.

Superbon took his talents to the world's largest martial arts organization in 2020 and scored an impressive four wins and two losses. His wins were against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat Grigorian, and Tayfun Ozcan. On the other hand, his losses were courtesy of Chingiz Allazov and Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Superbon prepares for championship rematch with Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58

Two years after his unanimous decision victory against Grigorian in March 2022 at ONE X, Superbon will face him again in a rematch on April 5 for the main event fight of the ONE Friday Fights 58 card.

The Bangkok-based star and Grigorian will go toe-to-toe for the second time for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title and an outright opportunity to face their former tormentor, Chingiz Allazov, in a unification world title fight that should take place later this year.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms. Check your local listing for more details.