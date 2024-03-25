Superbon guarantees a "very dangerous" version of himself if given more time to focus on Muay Thai weapons

Ever since making his ONE Championship in July 2020, Superbon Singa Mawynn only had one Muay Thai fight under his belt under the world's largest martial arts organization because he was pitted in five kickboxing bouts.

This gave him the opportunity to capture the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title and score one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport when he knocked out Giorgio Petrosyan in their world title showdown in October 2021 at ONE: First Strike.

Despite not having prior Muay Thai fights, the Thai superstar earned the opportunity to challenge ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46 and received a close majority decision defeat.

Speaking to ONE Championship recently, the former two-time featherweight kickboxing king declared that he is surely a better Muay Thai fighter if he shifts his focus to sharpening his chops for it.

Superbon said:

"Imagine if I fight three more times in Muay Thai, I get my elbows up to shape, I shape my hand, I shape my skill for Muay Thai, you'll definitely see a very dangerous version of me."

The Singha Mawynn representative currently holds a record of four wins and two losses in the promotion. His wins were against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Petrosyan, Marat Grigorian, and Tayfun Ozcan. Meanwhile, his defeats were courtesy of Chingiz Allazov and Tawanchai.

Superbon credits the combination of Muay Thai and kickboxing skills with his unique style

Despite having to juggle between kickboxing and Muay Thai, Superbon thinks that his unique skills and fighting style are directly linked to doing both sports, which helped him reach enormous success in combat sports.

Currently, he is in camp to prepare for his rematch with Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title on April 5 for the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms. Check your local listing for more details.