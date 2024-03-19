Nico Carrillo names former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon as his favorite striker of this era

In a recent interview, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai top contender Nico Carrillo revelaled that he is a massive fan of former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Carrillo was a guest on the South China Morning Post's YouTube channel, where he was asked about his favorite fighter at one point in the discussion. He said that in the modern era, Superbon is the fighter that he looks up to.

The 25-year-old Scottish sensation stated:

"My favorite fighter ever? I have all different kind of inspirations. I have all different kinds of favorite fighters from the olden days, from the current days, nowadays, I do like Superbon."

The 33-year-old Thai superstar is one of the best striking maestros currently, as he was the former undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Superbon's most famous win was over Giorgio Petrsoyan, whom he knocked out in the second round of their world title clash at ONE: First Strike in October 2021.

Other than Petrosyan, Superbon's ONE Championship hit list includes Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Marat Grigorian and Tayfun Ozcan. The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative is also preparing for his rematch with Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Meanwhile, Nico Carrillo has swept all three assignments under the world's largest martial arts organization after his wins against Furkan Karabag, Muangthai PK Saenchai, and Nong-O Hama.

Nico Carrillo claims that his victory over Nong-O was the biggest of his professional career

While beating the current two-division world champion Jonathan Haggerty and being the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is Nico Carillo's ultimate goal, he admitted that his previous victory over Nong-O was the biggest of his career so far.

Carrillo scored a come-from-behind victory against the Thai icon and turned the tides in the match by knocking him out in the second round of their bout in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46 to potentially book his shot for the 26-pound golden belt.