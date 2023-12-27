“The biggest win of my career” - Nico Carrillo basks in the glory of historic upset over Thai legend Nong-O

Nico Carrillo was able to pick up the biggest win of his young professional career after knocking out former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in the second round of their bout at ONE Friday Fights 46. It all went down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on December 22, 2023.

Carrillo weathered the first-round rampage of Nong-O’s leg kicks and turned the tables around in the second round to finish the Thai legend with his powerful punches and elbow strikes. He delivered the ending strike halfway through the round to secure his third straight victory in ONE Championship.

In the aftermath of his career-defining victory, the ‘King of the North’ posted on his Instagram account and testified that everything is possible if someone puts the work into their craft. Additionally, he thanked everyone who helped him be in this position.

He captioned the post:

“That wraps up the most successful year of my young career. I signed for @onechampionship and had my first fight in the middle of April, 8 months later I am the #1 bantamweight and next in line for a title. Hard work pays off. The biggest win of my career, anything is possible with belief, even when other dont believe you can you must believe in yourself. Thank you to everyone who played there part in this camp it was truly the hardest ones of my career. Sponsors, team mates , coaches , fiancé. I love yous all❤️ and like I said see you at the top.”

Nico Carrillo kept his record in the world’s largest martial arts organization intact and his 100% finish rate after adding Nong-O to his victim list.

Nico Carrillo could headline a world title fight with Jonathan Haggerty

With this massive win, Nico Carrillo has put himself as a probable contender to challenge reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, as he is the second fighter in the promotion to beat Nong-O.

Also, both Carrillo and Haggerty are still at the peak of their fighting careers, and a showdown between the two is almost a guaranteed barnburner, especially after their recent performances. They can make history in 2024 by headlining a potential card for ONE Championship in England.