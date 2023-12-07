WATCH: Nico Carrillo’s laser-like beatdown of Lumpinee Muay Thai world champ Muangthai

For any pro combat sports athlete, the ultimate goal is to reach the upper echelons by becoming a world champion in their respective weight division, and for rising ONE bantamweight Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo, his hopes of challenging for a future world title began with his dismantling of Muangthai PK Saenchai.

Taking place in the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Carrillo took on the biggest challenge of his young career thus far at ONE Friday Fights 22 this past June.

Fans had some worries about the Scottish star entering the bout as Muangthai was a Lumpinee Boxing Stadium light flyweight world champion - a feat that is no laughing matter thanks to the wealth of talent that has graced its sacred grounds.

However, fans watching the event were more than surprised to see Carrillo demolish the Muay Thai veteran in front of his countrymen, which was shared by ONE Championship on its official Instagram account with fans sharing their assessment of the bout:

‘This lad’s special, watch this space’

‘Nico champ 2024 let’s go 🔥’

Nico Carrillo set for the biggest opportunity of his career

Him handily dispatching of Muangthai saw him enter the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai rankings as the No. 5-fighter and will once again hope to pull off an upset against a legend of the sport in the form of Nong-O Hama.

Though they are confident in Carrillo’s striking acumen coming out on top against Nong-O, his coach, JP Gallacher, was quick to warn against counting out the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion who had seven consecutive successful title defenses.

In the eyes of British star Liam Harrison, whoever comes out on top is on track to fight Jonathan Haggerty for the division’s belt.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on December 22. The entire card is available live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.