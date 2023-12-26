“I don’t need to test myself against anybody” – Nico Carrillo makes his case as the no.1 contender for Jonathan Haggerty

Scottish striker Nico Carrillo believes his impressive knockout of Thai legend Nong-O Hama recently was more than enough reason to earn a title shot against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom.

The ‘King of the North’ secured a victory against Nong-O by second round knockout in their featured Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Carrillo highlighted at the post-fight in-ring interview that he no longer needs to test himself further as he already defeated Nong-0, who is the No. 1 contender in the division, saying:

“Test myself against? I just knocked out Nong-O. I don’t need to test myself against anybody. Just give me the title shot now.”

The 25-year-old’s legs took a beating from the nasty kicks of Nong-O early on. But he stayed the course and willed his way through it.

Making use of his reach advantage, the Scottish sensation pummeled Nong-O with telling elbows and punches of his own, which culminated in the 37-year-old former division king going down hard at the 1:28 mark of the second round.

Victory over Nong-O makes it three straight for Nico Carrillo

It marked his third straight win in as many matches since making his promotional debut in April. With this victory, he underscored his status as among the emerging forces in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Carrillo made his maiden ONE outing on April 21 and immediately impressed by stopping Turkish fighter Furkan Karabag via technical knockout (punches) in the third round.

He continued his strong performance two months later when he knocked down Muangthai PK Saenchai three times before being declared the winner by TKO. The win thrust him inside the top five in the rankings.

Before deciding to join ONE Championship, Nico Carrillo built his reputation as a striker of note in the European Muay Thai circuit, compiling a 20-3 record.